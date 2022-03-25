The hot air balloon festival "Colourful Hanoi" is the first event in a series of activities to be organised in Hanoi during 2022, such as the Hanoi tourism gift festival, Hanoi tourism festival, food and handicraft village tourism festival, and Ao dai Hanoi festival.



The event introduced low-hanging hot air balloons on Dinh Tien Hoang Street, with ten one-level hot air balloons (10m high) and one seven-level hot air balloon (22m high).



During the festival on March 25- 27, there will be a programme to introduce three new tourism products with hot air balloons. Visitors will experience flying up in hot air balloons to see Hanoi from above.



Hanoi aims to serve over 10 million visitors in 2022, including over 1.2 million international holiday-makers.

The same day, the first-ever hot air balloon festival in Hoi An city kicked off as part of activities marking the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 hosted by the central province of Quang Nam. At this festival, 17 hot air balloons will fly above fixed locations along Hoai River to enable tourists enjoy and take photos of the beautiful surrounding landscapes. This is the largest number of hot air balloons in a festival in the central region so far./.

