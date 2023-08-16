Society Agriculture minister answers lawmakers' questions regarding fisheries sector Lawmakers raised questions about the exploitation, protection, and development of aquatic resources, as well as solutions to having the "yellow card" warning lifted by the European Commission (EC), during the 25th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.

Society VGCL proposes continuing to aid laid-off workers The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has proposed continuing the implementation of a resolution supporting its members and employees who lost their jobs or had their working time reduced as their enterprises suffered from a reduction in orders.

Society USAID-funded project improves livelihood for AO victims A workshop on creating job opportunities and improving livelihoods for people with disabilities and victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin is held by the US Agency For International Development (USAID) and the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on August 14-16.

Society Measures sought to promote food safety culture A national workshop themed “Education, communication and food safety culture” was held in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on August 15, gathering over 100 delegates from ministries, sectors and localities nationwide.