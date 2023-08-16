Hanoi: Initiatives help overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19
In response to a programme on 1 million initiatives to overcome difficulties and fight the COVID-19 pandemic launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), trade unions at all levels in Hanoi had registered 130,569 initiatives as of August 3, surpassing the target of 130,000 proposed by the city Confederation of Labour.
With this figure, Hanoi ranked fourth in the country in terms of the number of initiatives. It led the nation in the number of people submitting initiatives, with 36,240.
Notably, even though the VGCL assigned Hanoi with 60,000 initiatives, the municipal Confederation of Labour had actively proposed and determined to strive for 130,000 ones.
The programme, launched on January 8, 2022 and lasting until September 1, 2023, is part of efforts to boost socio-economic recovery and development while ensuring social welfare and people's life and health./.