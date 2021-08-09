Business Nearly 37 billion VND in music royalties collected in Q2 The Vietnam Centre for Protection of Music Copyright (VCPMC) has reported that it received nearly 37 billion VND (1.6 million USD) in royalties in the second quarter of this year.

Business SMEs face challenges in digital transformation Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing barriers in digital transformation and have a passive response to market changes, said Hoang Minh Chien, deputy head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Viettrade).

Business Recruitment demand, applicants’ quality soar in textile-garment industry: Report The competencies of job candidates in the textile and garment industry met employers’ requirements in the first half, according to the latest report by recruitment company Navigos Group.