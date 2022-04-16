Culture - Sports Quang Ninh exhibition highlights Ao Dai made of silk, hemp An exhibition featuring Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) made of silk and hemp fabric by famous designers and well-known tailors of Quang Ninh province opened at the Quang Ninh Museum in Quang Ninh's Ha Long city on April 16.

Culture - Sports U23 football team offer incense in tribute to Hung Kings Members of the training board and Vietnam's U23 football team led by Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation Le Van Thanh offered incense at the Hung Kings Temple Relic Site in the northern midland province of Phu Tho on April 16.

Videos Vietnamese calligraphy highlights nation’s culture Calligraphy has become an important part of Vietnamese culture and a way of life for many.