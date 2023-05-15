Health Military Hospital 175 awarded Diamond Status by World Stroke Organisation The Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City has been achieved the level “Diamond Status” at the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards in recognition of improvements in its stroke care quality.

Health Nearly 400 Dak Lak children with motor impairment receive free screening The Fund for Vietnamese Children in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Switzerland’s Children Action jointly organised free screening for movement deformities for nearly 400 children aged under 16 at Krong Pak district Health Centre and Thien Hanh General Hospital on May 11-12.

Health Vietnam carries out sustainable prevention of COVID-19: expert The Ministry of Health is continuing to develop a sustainable response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic in the new situation, considering the context of dangerous new variants appearing.

Health Deputy PM urges ensuring enough vaccines for expanded immunisation programme Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha asked the Ministry of Health to place orders or organise concentrated bidding while calculating vaccine donations to ensure enough vaccines for the expanded immunisation programme, at a working session on May 11.