Hanoi launches free health examination, management programmee
Me Linh district plans to provide free health check-ups and management for 180,600 out of the 250,000 people in Me Linh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Health on May 15 coordinated with the capital city's Me Linh district in launching a programme on health examination and management for people living in the district.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan emphasised that this is a practical and meaningful activity in the work of ensuring social welfare, especially for those living in difficult circumstances, so as to promptly detect disease cases, provide healthcare advice, make electronic health management records for locals, and reduce the burden of medical examination and treatment for upper-level medical facilities.
In order to make the programme a success, Tuan asked Me Linh to focus on directing and effectively implementing it. After evaluating the results, the city will consider replicating this model to other localities.
Doctors and physicians from centrally-run and Hanoi hospitals are participating in the programme.
This time, Me Linh district plans to provide free health check-ups and management for 180,600 out of the 250,000 people in Me Linh.
The total budget for the programme is more than 20 billion VND (853,000 USD), mainly from socialisation sources./.