Hanoi officials push a button to mark the launch of the website on June 3 (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports launched the website Hanoidep.vn on June 3 to call on Hanoians to follow an elegant and civilised lifestyle.The website is a special channel focusing on culture, lifestyle and people of Hanoi. It is designed for users above age 16, including Vietnamese and those who live overseas.It features attractions of the capital city in the past and at present, and introduces stories about Hanoians, especially their behaviours and civilised way of living.The website also introduces experiences of people living in the city, domestic and foreign tourists.Besides current columns, web developers aim to create an archive which stores information on Hanoi people’s way of life in a chronological order, since the city’s establishment in ancient time.Readers are able to contribute to the website, which is linked with portal and fan pages of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and its affiliates.-VNA