Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (L) and chief of Japan’s Kawakami village Fujihara Tadahiko (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung committed all possible support for Japanese enterprises via tax incentives, workforce training and housing for workers, during a reception on August 20 for chief of Japan’s Kawakami village Fujihara Tadahiko.



The Japanese official’s visit aimed to seek business opportunities in high-tech agriculture.



Chung said via cultural exchanges, tourism, investment and education, more of Japanese products have become popular in Vietnam and Hanoi in particular.



Recalling his working trip in Japan in June last year, including his tour of Kawakami village, Chung said Kawakami and Koganei Seiki company are outstanding models of Japan and the world towards products with the best quality.



The city’s leader said Hanoi wants to learn from Kawakami village’s development model in several areas with climate similar to the city’s, enhance cooperation in human resources training, high-tech agriculture, and business-to-business exchange.



Tadahiko, for his part, said collaboration between the village and Hanoi in particular across agriculture, human resources and technological transfer will also contribute to closer ties between the two nations.



He wished that Hanoi’s leaders would visit the village to discuss ways to extend cooperation potential.



On the occasion, leaders of Koganei Seiki company which specialises in spare parts for engines of aircraft, missiles and racing cars also expressed interest in building a high-tech mechanical plant in Hanoi.-VNA