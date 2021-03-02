Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue has requested ensuring the progress of repairing and upgrading work on facilities for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11).



He made the request while inspecting the city's training of athletes and preparations for the competitions, as Hanoi will be the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies, and the competition of 25 out of 40 sport events in SEA Games 31 and all activities during ASEAN Para Games 11.



Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Van Anh said almost all departments, agencies and authorities of Hanoi’s districts and communes have built their own plans on repairing and upgrading existing sport facilities at a total cost of over 597 billion VND (25.9 million USD), which is funded by the city’s budget. The work is expected to be completed before September 30 this year.

Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue greets athletes on training (Photo: VNA)

The city set the goal of earning 38-40 golds, or over 30 percent of gold medals targeted by the Vietnamese team, 30-32 silvers and 28-30 bronzes.



Hue also asked for studying mechanisms and policies to recruit foreign coaches and talented athletes./.