Business Vietnam to export passion fruits to China from July 1 The General Administration of Customs (GAC) of China has just approved the pilot import of Vietnamese passion fruits from July 1, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam).

Business Textile enterprises' results mixed in second half of 2022 Textile and garment export turnover in the first six months of 2022 is estimated to increase 23% on-year to about 22 billion USD, reaching the highest level ever, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association.

Business Vietjet reopens Hanoi - Busan (RoK) air route Budget airline Vietjet Air on July 1 resumed its air route linking Hanoi and Busan, a beautiful coastal city in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Vietnam looks forwards to stronger investment from US, Europe Vietnam is hoping to attract more investment from the US, Europe and major global enterprises under a recently approved strategy on foreign investment cooperation.