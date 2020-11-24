On July 31, 2010, the World Heritage Committee of the UNESCO, meeting in Brazil, adopted a resolution recognising Vietnam’s former Thang Long royal citadel as a world cultural heritage site. It coincided with the 1,000th anniversary of the former royal citadel celebrated in the same year.

An art performance was subsequently held at the site, with a drum beating show and performances held to re-enact historical stories of the former royal citadel.

Addressing the event, Chu Ngoc Anh, chairman of the Hanoi’s People Committee, said the capital officially recognised the efforts made by scientists and experts to conserve the site.

He voiced the administration’s commitment to working alongside other localities and international organisations to develop heritage values over the long term.

On this occasion, the Hanoi administration presented certificates to honour individuals and collectives for their great contributions to conserving the site.

Some 200 photos, documents, and objects featuring the ancient urban area of Provins in France and Hanoi’s Thang Long Imperial Citadel are on display at an exhibition that opened in the capital the same day./.

VNA