Hanoi mobilises over 508 million USD for new-style rural building in H1
Hanoi has raised more than 11.79 trillion VND (508.18 million USD) for building new-style rural areas in the first six months of 2020.
Dan Hoai flower farm in Hanoi's Phung township in Dan Phuong district (Photo: VNA)
As such, the capital has mobilised a total of over 56.5 trillion VND (2.43 billion USD) since 2016, according to the municipal office that oversees the work.
Chu Phu My, Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the capital has six districts meeting the standards for new-style rural areas, namely Dan Phuong, Dong Anh. Thanh Tri, Hoai Duc, Quoc Oai, and Gia Lam.
To date, the local authorities recognised 355 out of its 382 communes (92.9 percent) as new-style rural areas, and 13 as advanced new-style rural areas. Of the remainder, 24 communes have fulfilled between 15 and 18 criteria of the standards.
In 2020, Hanoi aims to have 15 more communes meet the criteria for new-style rural areas, with 20 others recognised as advanced new-style rural areas, three model new-style rural communes, and six new-style rural districts. Son Tay town is expected to complete the work this year.
The national target programme on building new-styled rural areas was initiated by the Government in 2010 with the aim of developing rural regions. The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values./.