Hanoi has been honoured as the world’s leading city break destination 2023, surpassing many other outstanding candidates such as Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong and Lisbon.

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, this is the second consecutive year the capital city has been honoured with this title and the recognition once again affirms the potential and attractiveness of Hanoi’s tourism on the world travel map.

Hanoi boasts rich tourism resources, including 5,922 historical and cultural relic sites, and 1,793 intangible cultural heritage elements. It is also home to the country’s largest number of craft villages.

This year, Hanoi had 48 restaurants among the 103 across Vietnam selected by Michelin Guide, including three granted one Michelin star.

The latest World’s Leading City Break Destination award is another demonstration of the local tourism sector’s efforts and achievements, as well as Hà Nội’s firm foothold on the global tourism map.

Hanoi welcomed 22.6 million tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, an increase of 32.4 per cent year on year./.

