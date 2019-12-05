Travel Vietnam Airlines wins two travel awards Vietnam Airlines has been recognised as the world’s leading cultural airline and the world’s leading airline-premium economy class by the World Travel Awards (WTA) at a recent ceremony in Oman.

Travel Cities of Quang Ninh, Chinese Guangxi foster tourism connections Representatives from Ha Long and Mong Cai cities of Quang Ninh province and three cities of Chinese Guangxi province – Dongxing, Guilin and Manzhouli, gathered at a conference on December 2 to discuss cooperation measures to connect tourism routes through the localities.

Travel November sees record foreign arrivals November saw a new record in foreign arrivals at 1.8 million, according to General Statistics Office (GSO).