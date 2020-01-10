Society HCM City aims to reduce road accidents, deaths by 10 percent HCM City hopes to reduce traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries by 5-10 percent this year, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, who is also head of the city Traffic Safety Board.

Society Mass mobilisation contributes to socio-economic development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded achievement in the government mass mobilisation work in 2019, which has contributed to safeguarding legal rights and interests, building trust and high consensus among the public and spurring socio-economic development.

Society Vietnam suspends sending workers to Middle East The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on January 8 ordered agencies and localities to halt sending workers to the Middle East in the face of current tensions in the region.

Society Three police officers killed in Hanoi’s suburban disturbance A disturbance erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, where some defence units are building protective walls around the Mieu Mon airport, the Ministry of Public Security said.