Visitors exploring Hanoi through an exhibition at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Besides its unique charm in autumn, Hanoi has become even more attractive to visitors during the best season of the year thanks to various activities held to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the capital city’s liberation day (October 10, 1954-2023).



In the city downtown, an exhibition showcasing 100 documents and photos featuring Hoan Kiem Lake is underway on Le Thai To pedestrians’ street. It gives visitors an insight into changes of the lake from the early 19th century to the middle of the 20th century.



In Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), an exhibition is also being held, spotlighting Hanoi after 15 years of expanding its administrative boundaries.



On the occasion, the Management Board of Hoa Lo Prision, a historical relic site of Hanoi, has also hosted an exhibition highlighting the liberation of the capital city 69 years ago.



Meanwhile, various activities have been held in Thang Long Imperial Citadel, including an exhibition on the history, culture, land and people of Thang Long-Hanoi in the 19th century until mid-20th century.



Alongside, many stages in the capital city have also introduced attractive art programmes and performances, giving visitors more options in the evening when visiting Hanoi.



Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Travel Association Phung Quang Thang, Hanoi has many historical relic sites associated with major historical events, including the capital city’s liberation. The Hanoi flagpole, Hanoi Opera House, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Hanoi Station and Dong Xuan Market are among popular destinations for visitors who are keen on exploring the history of the city, he said.



Vice Director of the Hanoi Promotion Agency Nguyen Thi Mai Anh said that from the end of September, the city has organised many activities to celebrate the liberation day, including an Autumn Festival that attracted 80,000 visitors.



Director of the city's Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said that activities to mark the city’s liberation day will continue until the end of October, including an upcoming "Ao dai" (traditional long dress) Festival./.

VNA