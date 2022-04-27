Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung (R) is welcomed at the airport in Phnom Penh. (Photo: hanoi moi.com.vn)

– A high-level delegation of Hanoi led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung arrived in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh on April 26, starting their three-day official working visit.Implemented at the invitation of Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng, the visit is a practical activity to celebrate the Vietnam – Cambodia and Cambodia – Vietnam friendship year 2022 and the 55th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (June 24, 1967-2022). It is expected to help consolidate and foster the neighbourliness, traditional friendship, as well as a long-term, sustainable, and comprehensive cooperation shared between the countries and their capitals.As planned, Dung will have a meeting with Khuong Sreng to evaluate results of joint works between Hanoi and Phnom Penh over the past time. They will discuss and seek agreement on enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the near future.While in Phnom Penh, the Hanoi delegation is scheduled to visit the Vietnamese Embassy and the headquarters of Metfone, a subsidiary of Vietnam's industry and telecoms group Viettel./.