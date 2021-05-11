Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung presented his eight-point plan of actions as a candidate for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly at a virtual meeting with voters on May 11.

Dung is among five candidates of Constituency No.4 of Hanoi, which comprises Hoang Mai and Gia Lam districts.

The Hanoi Party leader said if elected to the 15th legislature, he will use experience accumulated throughout his career to work for the interest of voters as a representative of the people.

He pledged to strive for strides forward in administrative reform and the building of a clean and strong Party organisation, administration and political system of the capital city.

He said he will work to create a favourable business environment, attract investment, enhance the city’s competitiveness and promote its socio-economic development.

Dung also vowed to implement strong measures to improve local people’s quality of life, narrow the gap in living standards between urban and rural areas, and promote sustainable development.

The other candidates, including Most Venerable Thich Bao Nghiem, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Council and Chairman of the Hanoi Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Council; Vu Thi Luu Mai, standing member of the NA’s Committee on Financial and Budgetary Affairs; Luu Hong Quang, vice secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of the Hanoi Construction Planning Institute; and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thuy, deputy principal of the Dai Mo A kindergarten in Nam Tu Liem district, also presented their plans on the work they will do if elected to the NA.

Voters applauded the plans of actions of the candidates, and asked them to closely follow and propose solutions to matters of voters’ concern./.