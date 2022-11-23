Delegates in a group photo (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will create the best possible conditions for the operation of the representative office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the city, a local official has said.



For his part, Czepelak, who is on a working trip to Vietnam, expressed his belief that there will be many cooperation opportunities between the PCA office and local agencies.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hong Son (R) and PCA Secretary General Marcin Czepelak (Photo: VNA)



Czepelak said he hopes that the opening of the office as part of his trip to Vietnam will serve as a bridge for increasing collaboration between the sides.

Earlier, the PCA Secretary General met Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh who vowed to direct relevant ministries and sectors to provide maximum support and create the best conditions for the operation of the office in line with regulations.

