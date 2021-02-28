Hanoi police investigate attacks on foreign women
Police in Tay Ho district, Hanoi are conducting an investigation after they were informed that several foreign women were attacked by a group of youngsters while they were strolling around the West Lake, Hanoi Police said on February 28.
Suspects in the case (Photo: VOV)
Hanoi (VNA) - Police in Tay Ho district, Hanoi are conducting an investigation after they were informed that several foreign women were attacked by a group of youngsters while they were strolling around the West Lake, Hanoi Police said on February 28.
Initially, 25 suspects were found to have close links to the case.
The police have summoned an individual suspected of carrying out violent assaults against the foreign women.
Earlier, the women reported to the police in Quang An ward (Tay Ho district) that they were attacked by a group of youngsters who drove motorbikes. The young men even threw stones, and used belts to hit them./.