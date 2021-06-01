Hanoi police puts anti-State propagandist on wanted list
The Hanoi Department of Public Security on June 1 issued a wanted notice for Le Van Dung, alias Le Dung Vova, who was charged with anti-State propaganda.
Le Van Dung is being wanted by the police (Photo: VOV)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Public Security on June 1 issued a wanted notice for Le Van Dung, alias Le Dung Vova, who was charged with anti-State propaganda.
Dung was accused of “making, storing, distributing or disseminating information, documents, items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.
He was said to have joined in anti-State activities and protests disrupting security and order since 2011. He took part in several subversive groups as well as some “movements” launched by domestic and overseas reactionary elements.
Since 2018, Dung led the so-called “Phong trao chan hung nuoc Viet” (Movement to revive Vietnam) and publicly set up some channels and pages like “Tieng dan tivi”, “Eva tivi”, and “Chan hung tivi” on Youtube and Facebook, frequently posting videos that distorted and defamed the administrations and leaders of localities so as to attract likes and support for reactionaries./.