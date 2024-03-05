At a trade fair introducing OCOP products (Photo: https:// hanoi times.vn/)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People's Committee on March 4 issued a decision recognising 104 four-star “One commune, One product” (OCOP) products of 32 entities participating in the capital city’s OCOP programme in 2023.



Among the districts with the recognised products, Thanh Tri, Chuong My and Phu Xuyen had the most four-star OCOP products with 12 certified products each.



The municipal People's Committee assigned the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to guide the People's Committees of districts, townships and entities with the OCOP products to use and print OCOP trademarks and star ratings on certified product packaging according to regulations.



In addition, the municipal People's Committee coordinated with relevant departments and sectors to hold periodical inspections to handle violations.



The classification results are valid for three years from the date of signing the decision.

The OCOP programme has contributed to changing the practices of rural communities, paving the way for new manufacturing models and trade of traditional goods that are of local advantages.

Approved in Prime Minister’s Decision No. 490/QD-TTg on May 7, 2018, it encompasses three primary goals: developing forms of organised production and business, changing the economic structure to improve incomes, and advancing agriculture and production in rural areas.

After more than five years of implementation, Vietnam now has more than 10,300 OCOP products in all 63 provinces and cities.

Among these products, more than 67% have achieved three-star status, while over 30% have been awarded four stars, and nearly 1% have the potential to achieve a five-star recognition.

In addition, over 5,360 businesses are joining the OCOP programme, of which over 38% are cooperatives, more than 24% are enterprises, and nearly 35% being production or business households./.