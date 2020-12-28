Hanoi recognises 630 OCOP products over last 3 years
OCOP products on display on the sidelines of the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 200 policymakers, scientists, and representatives from agribusinesses and cooperatives have attended a conference to review the “One Commune, One Product (OCOP)” programme in Hanoi from 2018 – 2020.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen said Hanoi has so far verified, rated and recognised 630 OCOP products made by 50 companies, 57 cooperatives and 52 business households.
The city has been speeding up necessary steps to verify and rate 370 more OCOP products in December to raise the total to 1,000 this year, he said.
The capital city has also organised four promotional events and established 13 showrooms for local OCOP products, Quyen said, adding that such efforts have resulted in the signing of hundreds of contracts and memoranda of understanding, facilitating trade and distribution of specialty products.
He urged the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to accelerate trade promotion to pave the way for OCOP and other specialty products to enter supermarkets, farm stores, traditional handicraft shops and e-commerce sites, and to gain access to foreign markets.
Of the city’s recognised OCOP products, 421 have been rated four stars and 195 rated three stars while 14 are expected to earn five-star rankings.
The majority of the OCOP products (74.1 percent) are foods while souvenirs, furniture and décor products account for 18.3 percent of the total. The remainders are beverages, herbal medicine, fabrics and apparel.
Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Chu Phu My said about 2,300 agricultural products from Hanoi have been registered with a QR code to trace their origin.
The department sets to develop, upgrade and rate at least 400 new OCOP products annually, he added./.