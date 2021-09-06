Hanoi reports 38 COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning
The Hanoi Department of Health confirmed 38 COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, including one in the community, 23 in quarantine facilities, and 14 in locked-down areas.
A medical worker takes a nasal swab from a woman for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
The new cases consist of 20 in Thanh Xuan district, five in Hoang Mai, four in Phu Xuyen, four in Thanh Tri, two in Ha Dong, and one each in Ba Dinh, Hai Ba Trung, and Hoan Kiem.
Twenty-six of the infections previously had close contact with patients having cough and fever symptoms in the community, six were found via screening in high-risk areas, five had linked with Ho Chi Minh City - the current epicentre of the pandemic in Vietnam, and one discovered thanks to screening tests.
Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo VNA)Since April 27, when the fourth wave of COVID-19 began, Hanoi has recorded 3,567 cases, comprising 1,564 detected in the community and 2,003 others already under quarantine.
They include 2,902 infections reported since Hanoi started applying social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 on July 24.
As of September 6 morning, the cumulative number of cases in Hanoi now stands at 4,110, including 45 deaths. More than 3.13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to local residents.
In Vietnam, the infection tally reached 524,307 as of late September 5, including 13,074 fatalities. Over 21.44 million vaccine doses were inoculated./.