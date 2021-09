A medical worker takes a nasal swab from a woman for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

– The Hanoi Department of Health confirmed 38 COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, including one in the community, 23 in quarantine facilities , and 14 in locked-down areas.The new cases consist of 20 in Thanh Xuan district, five in Hoang Mai, four in Phu Xuyen, four in Thanh Tri, two in Ha Dong, and one each in Ba Dinh, Hai Ba Trung, and Hoan Kiem.Twenty-six of the infections previously had close contact with patients having cough and fever symptoms in the community, six were found via screening in high-risk areas, five had linked with Ho Chi Minh City - the current epicentre of the pandemic in Vietnam, and one discovered thanks to screening tests.