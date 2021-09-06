Health Vietnam sees drop of 5,373 COVID-19 cases on September 4 Vietnam recorded 9,521 domestic COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 4, down 5,373 infections against the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Germany offers 180,000 COVID-19 test kits to Vietnam A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 180,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits worth 615,000 EUR (730,290 USD) donated by Germany to Vietnam left Frankfurt airport on September 3 and is scheduled to land in Cam Ranh International Airport, south central province of Khanh Hoa, on September 4 before being handed over to Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang.