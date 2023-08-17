Hanoi streets brightly decorated in celebration of National Day
Numerous streets around Hanoi have been colourfully decorated in celebration of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and also National Day (September 2).
-
Banners on the street in front of Ba Dinh Square (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Panels and posters on Vietnam’s historic traditions, culture, patriotism, and solidarity help reinforce and promote trust among the people in the national renovation and international integration processes under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Many large panels feature slogans in celebration of the August Revolution and National Day. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Banners along Hoang Dieu Street (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Banners along Dien Bien Phu Street (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Banners are placed in front of the Vietnam Military History Museum on Dien Bien Phu Street (Photo: VietnamPlus)