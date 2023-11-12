Politics Vietnam accompanies UN to support Cuba's sustainable development: Ambassador Vietnam stands ready to accompany the UN on assisting Cuba to carry out the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

Politics Vietnam supports reform of UN General Assembly’s operation The Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Minister Counselor Le Thi Minh Thoa, laid stress on the significance of the UN General Assembly’s operation reform to the UN’s reform while attending the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on November 10.

Politics Vietnamese economy stable amidst geopolitical instability Vietnam's economy is resilient in the face of the "vortex" of geopolitical instability in the world, but it still needs to maintain growth momentum to keep up with the global economy, according to experts.

Politics Vietnam learns France's experience in press, external information A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Lam is paying a visit to France to study the press, publishing and foreign information work in the European country.