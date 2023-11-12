Hanoi strengthens relations with Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture
A delegation of Hanoi led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen visited Fukuoka prefecture, and attended activities marking 15 years of the two localities’ friendship within the framework of its working trip to Japan from November 10-12.
Welcoming the delegation, Fukuoka Governor Hattori Seitaro and Chairman of the Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly Kohara Katsuji soke highly of the visit, considering it a new start resuming delegation exchange activities after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At their meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of Hanoi-Fukuoka cooperation to the Vietnam-Japan friendship.
The agreed to maintain and step up exchange activities and delegation exchanges at all levels; expand cooperation in such fields as education-training, investment promotion, trade to develop the relationship in a more practical and comprehensive manner.
The hosts shared that they plan to visit Hanoi in January 2024 to concretise the content of discussions on promoting bilateral collaboration in the coming time.
On November 11, the Hanoi delegation coordinated with the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka to host a seminar on Hanoi-Kyushu investment and trade promotion in 2023. The event was intended to promote Hanoi’s connectivity, exchange and cooperation with the Kyushu region, which holds great economic and scientific and technological potential in Japan, including eight southwestern prefectures, of which Fukuoka is the largest.
At the event, the Hanoi Promotion Agency and the association of Vietnamese trade and investment promotion enterprises in Kyushu signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in intensifying trade and investment promotion activities between Hanoi and Kyushu region; while the Me Linh district People’s Committee and the Japanese Language Institute (GAG) inked an MoU on improving Japanese language training and cooperation in developing high-quality human resources.
From November 10-12, the 2023 Vietnam - Hanoi Festival in Fukuoka was held at Tenjin Central Park in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, and 15 years of the establishment of Hanoi-Fukuoka friendship./.