Sci-Tech Vinmec detects new mutation in six genes likely related to autism The Vinmec Research Institute of Stem Cell and Gene Technology reported six new mutated genes found in autistic children as part of a study on identifying gene mutations in children with autism in Vietnam.

Health Vietnamese doctors introduce robotic surgery overseas Doctors from Binh Dan Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City have recently visited the Philippines to perform robot-assisted sleeve gastrectomy operations, showcasing the technique to their local peers.

Health Blindness rate drops strongly in Vietnam The rate of blindness among people 50 years old and older has dropped strongly in the past decade, standing at 1.3 percent in 2015 from 3.1 percent in 2008, according to the latest survey conducted in 14 cities and provinces in 2015.