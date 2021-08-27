According to a new document issued by the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, a school in the city will be selected for the ceremony to take place, which will be broadcast live from 7:30 to 8:30 on September 5.

Teaching and learning activities will start the next day in the online form line with the plan for the school year, applying to all levels of education except for kindergartens.

Hanoi is now under social distancing to curb COVID-19 spread. The capital has to date recorded a total of 3,385 cases and 38 deaths, according to the city's Health Department./.