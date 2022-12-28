Hanoi has welcomed 18.7 million visitors in 2022, 4.7 times higher than that of 2021. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has set a target to welcome about 22 million visitors next year, 17.6% higher than that of this year.

Of the visitors, the city expects to host 3 million foreigners.

It also aims to get about 77 trillion VND (3.26 billion USD) from the tourists, an increase of 28.2% over this year.

According to the city’s Department of Tourism, it is estimated that Hanoi has welcomed 18.7 million visitors in 2022, 4.7 times higher than that of 2021 and just 64.7% of the figure in 2019 before the outbreak the of COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has hosted about 1.5 million foreign visitors while under the city’s tourism plan for 2022, it targeted to welcome up to 10 million visitors with just 1.2-2 million foreign visitors.

In 2022, Hanoi's tourism industry focused on building and exploiting agricultural, rural, and ethnic tourism products. It also promoted tourism links with other provinces and cities as well as stepped up digital transformation in destinations and travel agencies.

Director of the city’s Tourism Department Dang Huong Giang said that in 2022, the city’s tourism sector effectively implemented solutions for post-pandemic socio-economic recovery, maintained its position as a tourism hub of Vietnam, and continued to develop an image of a safe attractive destination for the city.

In 2022, Hanoi occupied a high position in the ranking of tourism pages and organisations including TripAdvisor, Travelbook.de, and World Travel Awards./.