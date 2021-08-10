Society HCM City distributes over 87 mln USD donated to COVID-19 fight More than 2 trillion VND (87.1 million USD) worth of goods, medical equipment and cash, donated in support of Ho Chi Minh City’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has been distributed promptly, the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee announced on August 9.

Society Vaccine rollout runs smoothly in Cao Bang ​ The northern province of Cao Bang, which borders China, has so far inoculated more than 52,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority groups, covering over 14 percent of its population.

Society Hanoi’s streets during days of social distancing Busy Hanoi’s streets have become quiet during days applying social distancing measures under Directive 17/CT-UBND issued by the municipal People’s Committee to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Infographics on AO/dioxin disaster in Vietnam exhibited in France Ten pieces of infographics drawn by Vietnamese French painter Vo Tram Anh have been displayed in Paris for the first time, giving visitors a panorama of issues related to Agent Orange/dioxin disaster in Vietnam.