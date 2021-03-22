Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will allow bars, karaoke parlours and discos to resume their activities from 0:00 am on March 23, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung at a meeting of the local steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control on March 22.



As heard at the meeting, the city requested all people coming to these places install the Bluezone app and follow all prevention measures.



The capital also allowed the organisation of mass gatherings provided that prevention and control measures are strictly implemented.



Director of the municipal Health Department Tran Thi Nhi Ha said related agencies have completed the collection of COVID-19 samples in My Duc district and at high-risk departments across medical facilities.



According to the Hanoi centre for disease control, the capital has gone through 35 days of recording no COVID-19 infections since February 16.



A total of 3.870 out of 4.000 people registered for COVID-19 vaccination have got their shots, 12 of whom with level 1 and level 2 complications are now in stable health conditions and being monitored at home./.