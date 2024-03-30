Business HCM City promotes cooperation with US state of Indiana Ho Chi Minh City and the US state of Indiana have the potential for cooperation in many fields, particularly industrial production, agriculture, education, and healthcare, said Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan at a meeting with US Senator from Indiana state Todd Young on March 29.

Videos Hoa Binh ships inaugural batch of pickled chili peppers to RoK The northern province of Hoa Binh on March 28 exported the first lot of 7.5 tonnes of pickled chili peppers to the Republic of Korea.

Business Ninh Thuan, RoK’s Gwangju city join forces to target tourism cooperation The Ninh Thuan provincial People’s Committee on March 29 held a meeting with tourism businesses from Gwangju city, the Republic of Korea (RoK) to exchange information and discuss cooperation opportunities between the two localities.