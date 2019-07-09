The Hanoi Opera House (Photo: VNA)

A wide range of activities will be held to celebrate 20 years since Hanoi was recognised as a “City for peace” by UNESCO (July 16, 1999), said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Bui Thi Thu Hien told the press on July 9.A meeting will take place at Ly Thai To flower garden near Hoan Kiem Lake on July 13 with the attendance of Party and State leaders as well as delegates both at home and abroad.At this event, Hanoi will mobilise nearly 10,000 people to join a walk for peace, and organise a street festival to create a picture of cultural diversity and promote Hanoi as a destination of peace, friendship and cooperation.A workshop titled “Hanoi – City for peace – 20 years of integration and development” will be held on the same day.A festival featuring various art and culture activities will be held from July 13-14 such as music nights themed “I love Hanoi” and “Lightening peace” and introduction to UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage like “bai choi” art singing in the central region and “nha nhac” (Hue royal court music).At the “Friendship Village” exhibition on Le Thach street, foreign organisations and embassies will set up pavilions introducing the cultures of participating countries such as China, India and Laos.A photo exhibition featuring the nicety and elegance of Hanoians is scheduled to take place in July and August and another displaying photos and documents on activities to heal the wound of the war between Vietnam and the US, and promote peace worldwide from July to December.The capital city will also launch a writing contest on “Hanoi – City for peace” in April – October, and a competition to seek the friendship ambassador for peace in May – November.Hanoi was honoured by UNESCO as the “City for peace” in La Paz city, Bolivia, in 1999.-VNA