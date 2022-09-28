Hanoi to celebrate Ninh Thuan Culture-Tourism Day
Hanoi's Department of Cultural, Sports and Tourism will organise a special event to highlight the cultural features and tourism potential of the central province of Ninh Thuan on September 30.
Tourists pose for a photo in front of Po Klong Garai Temple in Phan Rang City, Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi's Department of Cultural, Sports and Tourism will organise a special event to highlight the cultural features and tourism potential of the central province of Ninh Thuan on September 30.
Ninh Thuan Culture-Tourism Day 2022 aims to strengthen cooperation between Ninh Thuan Province and Hanoi in culture and tourism.
It is also expected to introduce the original cultures of the ethnic groups in the province, the provincial tourism products and specialities to both domestic and international friends.
Ninh Thuan Culture-Tourism Day 2022, which will take place in the pedestrian street area in downtown Hoan Kiem district through October 2, will feature arts programmes showcasing the cultures and traditional arts of ethnic groups from Ninh Thuan province like Cham dance. In addition, visitors can play ethnic musical instruments themselves or try special lamb dishes of the province.
The event also includes booths introducing handicraft products and traditional crafts like making pottery and weaving brocades of the Cham people in Bau Truc and My Nghiep villages.
Another part of the Ninh Thuan Culture-Tourism Day 2022 is the promotion of Ninh Thuan's tourism via the screening of videos, the introduction of tours and free distribution of handbooks, maps, brochures and postcards to tourists.
The event will also hold a photo exhibition showcasing Ninh Thuan's tourism, cultural heritages and tourist attractions./.