Culture - Sports Video game helps promote Vietnamese culture, tourism The video game “Lac Viet phieu luu ky” (Lac Viet Adventures) was selected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a promotional product on digital platforms at the Vietnam Days Abroad 2022 which will respectively take place in Austria, India, and the Republic of Korea in September, November and December this year.

Culture - Sports Ninh Van - Where stone sculptures become soulful Stone masterpieces from artisans in Ninh Van craft village in Hoa Lu district in the northern province of Ninh Binh have found global fame over the past four centuries.

Culture - Sports Hanoi seeks UNESCO's recognition for Mo Muong Hanoi will build a national dossier for Mo Muong to be included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. Mo Muong is a job and also a performance practiced at funerals, religious festivals, and life cycle rituals by the Muong ethnic group.