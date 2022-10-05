Hanoi to develop public spaces combining traditionality, modernity
A seminar discussing the development of public spaces with the harmonisation of traditional and modern values in Hanoi was held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports on October 4.
People take photos in Phung Hung mural street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The event offered a chance for managers, researchers, and architects to share experience and propose solutions in developing public spaces, towards realising initiatives Hanoi commits to UNESCO when it joins the organisation’ Creative Cities Network (UCCN).
Participants discussed many issues related to architectures that combine traditionality and modernity in public spaces; opportunities to create a community and creative city from public art and space; and principles of design, operation and management of public spaces towards sustainable urban development.
Dr. Emmanuel Cerise - representative of the Ile-de-France region in Hanoi and co-director of the Paris Region Experise (PRX - Vietnam), emphasised the importance to pay attention to ensuring sustainability in implementing art projects in public spaces in order to minimise degradation caused by the weather and human.
He also pointed out opportunities for the formation of public art spaces in Hanoi in the near future when metro stations will be built./.
