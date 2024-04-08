Society Hue’s tourism industry exerts effort to minimise plastic waste To create a green breakthrough and sustainable development in the tourism industry, hotels in the central city of Hue are gradually eliminating single-use plastic products with support from the Word Wide Fund for Nature and relevant stakeholders.

Society Vietnamese business offers health services to disadvantaged people in Cambodia The Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), Metfone under military-run telecom group Viettel and other units on April 7 offered medical check-ups, medicines and gifts to 600 Cambodians and those of Vietnamese origin in the neighbouring country’s Kampong Chhnang province.

Society Lenin’s statue to be positioned in Nghe An A statue of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin will be positioned at the intersection of V.I.Lenin Avenue and Nguyen Phong Sac street in Vinh city, the central province of Nghe An to commemorate the 154th anniversary of the late Russian leader's birthday (April 22).