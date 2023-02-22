Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi People's Committee has issued a plan on developing from 5-9 centres for One Commune One Product (OCOP) design, introduction, promotion and sale in association with tourism across the city in 2023.

Under the plan, by the end of 2023, the centres will be set up in Bat Trang (Gia Lam district), Duyen Thai (Thuong Tin district), Chuyen My (Phu Xuyen district), Phu Nghia (Chuong My district), Duyen Ha (Thanh Tri district), Di Trach (Hoai Duc district), Van Ha (Dong Anh district), Hoa Lam (Ung Hoa district), and Van Phuc silk village (Ha Dong district).

The objective of these centre is to create an environment that supports rural craft villages in the development of creative design and the promotion of OCOP products in association with experiential tourism, contributing to the economic restructuring of rural areas of the city.



The centre will create connections between artisans, young design teams, research institutes, and international organisations to promote local cultural advantages and economic development in traditional craft villages across the capital city.



Funding for the centres will come from the State budget, private enterprises, domestic or foreign organisations, and individuals.



Hanoi has recognised more than 2,140 OCOP products with more than 800 active trade villages, helping to boost economic development in rural areas while generating jobs for local labourers./.