Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung speaks at the meeting to review local poverty reduction support programmes on August 20 (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoi is striving to have no households living under the poverty line by the end of this year.At a meeting to review local programmes supporting the poverty reduction held on August 20, Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Khuat Van Thanh said the city lifted nearly 52,000 households out of poverty between 2016 and 2018, bringing the local household poverty rate down to 1.16 percent.Last year, it completed the housing support programme for poor families, with 4,166 households assisted to build or repair houses, turning Hanoi into the first locality nationwide to have no households facing housing difficulties.So far, the districts of Ba Dinh, Cau Giay, Hoan Kiem, Tay Ho and Thanh Xuan have seen no poor households.Thanh noted to realise the Prime Minister’s direction on sustainable development with no one left behind, the municipal People’s Council issued in July a resolution that regulates some support policies for poor families and those that have just risen above the poverty line.With those solutions, the city aims to help all households get rid of poverty by the end of this year, he added.Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said the implementation of social security and welfare policies to care for disadvantaged people and low-income families is an important task in the city’s socio-economic development strategy.To promote poverty elimination, he asked relevant agencies to further assist low-income earners, encourage them to actively strive to escape from poverty, and facilitate their access to basic social services. -VNA