Poster of the event (Photo: organiser)

Hanoi (VNA) - The first International Latino Fest will take place at 100 Beer Garden in Hanoi on June 11.



The festival is expected to offer the surrounding Latin communities and those who love Latino culture in the capital city a place to gather with families and friends.



Considering a day of "Fiesta, Carnival and folklore", it will feature multi-vendors lineups representing different Latin countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Spain and Venezuela.



Participants will be treated to live Latin music and original Latino cuisine from more than five different countries.



More information about the event can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1217065269121678./.