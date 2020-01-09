Sci-Tech Da Nang has second centralised IT Zone Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to approve the Da Nang Information Technology Park (DITP) as a centralised information technology (CIT) zone.

Sci-Tech Repair of AAG cable to finish ahead of Tet The repair work on the Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable is set to be completed ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which will fall later this month, the internet service provider said on January 8.

Sci-Tech 5G key for Vietnam in Fourth Industrial Revolution As part of plans to catch up with developed economies, Vietnam is looking to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR), with 5G service one of the key steps.

Sci-Tech Whitehat Grand Prix 06 kicks off in Hanoi More than 300 teams from 55 countries and territories took part in the first round of global cyber-security competition Whitehat Grand Prix 06 in Hanoi on January 4.