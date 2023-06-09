Illustrative image (Source: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment will hold a dialogue with organisations and individuals on the administrative procedures in the field of environment in July, according to director of the department Nguyen Huy Cuong.



Cuong said that the dialogue aims to provide information on the Party and State’s policies and laws on administration procedures and the processing of these procedures in the field of environment and water resources.



At the same time, through the dialogue, local authorities hope to get an insight into the difficulties that organisations and residents are facing during the process, thus rolling out timely solutions, he said, adding that the dialogue also aims to affirm the responsibility of leaders of agencies in the field, contributing to enhancing the public administrative reform (PAR) index of the capital city.



All opinions and requests given by organisations and individuals at the dialogue, which will see the participation of leaders of all divisions and offices of the department, will be noted down and responded fully and effectively, said Cuong.



Following the event, relevant agencies will submit a report to the department director on the settlement of difficulties facing organisations and individuals, while issues beyond the department’s remit will be reported to the city People’s Committee, he said.



Requests and opinions can be sent to the dialogue via email chicucbvmthn@gmail.com, or post services to the department from now until July 7.



Last year, Hanoi leaped two positions in PAR index from 2021, while its Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) rose seven places.



The city Department of Natural Resources and Environment has provided six public services online on its portal./.

VNA