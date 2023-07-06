Society Hanoi issues policies to boost agricultural, rural development The People’s Council of Hanoi, during its 12th session on July 4, approved a resolution clarifying 12 specific groups of policies encouraging the development of agriculture and rural areas until 2030.

Society Conference highlights role of green hydrogen in Vietnam’s energy transition A conference was held in Hanoi on July 4 to evaluate the role of green hydrogen in Vietnam’s energy policy, contributing to implementing the National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII).

Sci-Tech Infographic jounalism - powerful "weapon" of modern press The role of infographics in digital transformation in journalism was highlighted at seminar held by the State-run Vietnam Nam News Agency (VNA) on July 4.

Society No more power shortage in northern region: Official Since the end of June, the water levels in hydropower reservoirs have been rising and technical problems of a number of thermopower turbines solved, ensuring a basically sufficient power supply in the north, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.