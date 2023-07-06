Hanoi to offer public bicycle service from September
At a bike rental spot in Hanoi (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – From September, people in Hanoi can enjoy public bicycle service at a cost from 5,000-10,000 VND (0.21-0.42 USD) for 30 minutes of use, Do Ba Dan, Chairman of Tri Nam Group, the investor in the project, said on July 5.
Dan said that the service will debut on September 2 on the occasion of the National Day. So far, bicycles for the service has been ready in six central districts of Hanoi, he said, adding that in early August, the firm will complete all 79 bicycle stations, enabling the service to be officially launched in September.
Customers can choose to use normal bicycles or electric bicycles, Dan said, adding that Tri Nam plans to provide additional 400 electric bicycles in the future.
In the first phase of the project, 1,000 bicycles, including about 500 electric ones, will be placed at 70 to 80 bike rental spots in the districts of Ba Dinh, Tay Ho, Dong Da, and Thanh Xuan and near stations on the Cat Linh–Ha Dong metro line.
In the second phase, which will be run between 2023 and 2024, 3,000 more bicycles will be placed at 350 spots.
The project to provide public bicycle service was approved by the People’s Committee of Hanoi in June 2022.
It aims to make travelling activities using public transportation services easier by providing more choices to travel between bus stations, urban railway stations, urban areas and shopping centres./.