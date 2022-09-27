Hanoi to support SMEs' digitalisation
Hanoi has started a programme to raise awareness of the benefits of digitalisation among the capital city's small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Hanoi has started a programme to raise awareness of the benefits of digitalisation among the capital city's small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The city's objective is to provide some 90,000 newly created SMEs with guidance to access their own digitalisation efforts, as well as technical and financial support by the year 2025. The city considers SMEs' digitalisation a cornerstone for future development and a gateway to access the international market.
Meanwhile, the city aims to complete the transition to digital signatures and digital receipts by 2025. Another objective is to create a thriving ecosystem that facilitates and nurtures the digitalisation process.
According to the city's People Committee, Hanoi is to provide up to 50% (no more than 50 million VND or 2,150 USD) of small businesses' costs to acquire digital services to improve business management, operations and solutions. Medium-sized businesses are entitled to up to 50% of the same costs but with a higher cap at 100 million VND.
In addition, the city is to provide up to 50% (no more than 50 million VND for small businesses and 100 million VND for medium-sized businesses) of purchases made to speed up the digitalisation process.
Meanwhile, SMEs that aim for the global market are entitled to a special support package, designed specifically to assist them in brand building, exporting and completing their digitalisation process.
The city's planning and investment department has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the programme./.