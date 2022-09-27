Business Seven enterprises assigned to import over 100,000 tonnes of sugar Seven enterprises were assigned tariff quotas with a total volume of 109,000 tonnes at a recent sugar import auction organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Hung Yen pledges maximum support to foreign investors Hung Yen is willing to give maximum support to foreign businesses, including those from Taiwan (China), stated Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Van while working with a delegation of Taiwanese electronics firms in the locality on September 26.

Business Vietnam inflation still under control: economists Economists have forecast Vietnam’s inflation will be kept at around 3.3-3.8% this year, similar to the National Assembly-set target of below 4%, adding that the pressure for 2023, however, remains huge and requiré appropriate response solutions.