Business Vietnam grosses 29.17 billion USD from phone and component exports Vietnam raked in 29.17 billion USD from phone and component exports during the first half of the year, representing a rise of 16.4% on-year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Solutions sought to qualify Vietnam’s agricultural exports for Chinese market Vietnam’s agricultural exports need to adapt to China’s strengthened COVID-19 control rules and enforcement of Decrees 248 and 249, according to a workshop held in the city of Buon Me Thuot, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on July 26.

Business Soc Son waste-to-energy plant hooks up to national grid The Soc Son waste-to-energy plant, located at the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex in Hanoi, was connected to the national grid on July 25.

Business Social impact businesses to receive support from COVID-19 adaption programme A total of 29 social impact businesses (SIBs) will receive six-month coaching services and 100 million VND (4,278 USD) as seed funding to test and refine their creative models and realise their impact potential.