Hanoi tourism festival to connect heritage for development
Pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will organise a tourism festival at the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of the capital city from March 24-26, under the theme of heritage connectivity for tourism development.
It aims at promoting cultural exchanges, honouring cultural heritage, and stepping up tourism promotion.
The festival will design different areas to showcase local tourism products and those it connects with other localities nationwide; display products of the city’s trade villages such as Bat Trang, Van Phuc and Duong Lam; popularise Hanoi typical dishes; and introduce products of travel agents and airlines.
Bat Trang trade village attracts a lot of visitors (Photo: VNA)Foreign tourism agencies are also expected to showcase their countries’ destinations there.
A conference on developing heritage tourism products and new ones, and a photo exhibition will be organised within the framework of the festival./.