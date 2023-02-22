Travel Stunning sunrise over Long Coc tea hill High clouds and layers of fog create a vibrant orange sunrise over Long Coc tea hill in the northern midland province of Phu Tho, which has been a popular destination for photography aficionados.

Travel Quang Binh moves to promote tourism development in ethnic minority areas Community-based tourism development in ethnic minority areas helps diversify products and services in the sector for the central province of Quang Binh, contributing to raising livelihoods and improving incomes for locals in disadvantaged areas.