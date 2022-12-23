Touring Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi by a rickshaw. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi's Department of Tourism has estimated that 18.7 million tourists visited the capital city in – Hanoi's Department of Tourism has estimated that 18.7 million tourists visited the capital city in 2022 , 4.7 times higher than the figure of 2021 and equal to 64.7% of the number in 2019 – the year before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

The total number included 1.5 million foreign holidaymakers and 17.2 million domestic visitors, the department said.

Total revenue from tourism reached more than 60 trillion VND (2.54 billion USD), up 5.3% year-on-year and equal to 57.8% of the amount in 2019.



The city, as a major tourism hub and a "gateway" to welcome international visitors, has been listed in many rankings by prestigious travel magazines and sites.

It was named among the 25 best tourist destinations for food lovers in the world as voted by Tripadvisor readers, while German news site travelbook.de rated the city as one of the most favorite destinations in Southeast Asia. Hanoi also ranked among the most-searched-for destinations by international tourists, according to data from the travel tracking tool Google Destination Insights.





Throughout the year, it has stepped up tourism promotion activities at home and abroad, with new tours and destinations launched to serve tourists’ demand. The



Especially, Hanoi was named the World's Leading City Break Destination 2022 by the World Travel Awards (WTA).

Next year, Hanoi aims to attract some 22 million visitors and earn about 77 trillion VND in revenue, annual increases of 17.6% and 28.2%, respectively./.

