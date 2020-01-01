Business Heritages prove to be driver of Hanoi’s tourism development In recent years, Hanoi has established itself as a magnet for visitors from both across the country and around the world, a status the city has achieved largely by bringing into play its long-standing heritages.

Travel 2019 National Tourism Year ends with flying colours The 2019 National Tourism Year themed “Colour of the Sea” has ended with flying colours, as seen in the record number of international visitors and various prizes won by the country’s tourism sector.