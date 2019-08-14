Do Viet Thang, Deputy Director of the IT and cyber security monitoring centre under the Government’s Information Security Commission, speaks at the workshop in Hanoi on August 14 (Photo: ictvietnam.vn)

– The latest cyber security solutions were shared at a workshop in Hanoi on August 14, amid the growing number of cyber attacks targeting Vietnam recently.According to the Government’s Information Security Commission, Vietnam was among the 10 countries suffering from the most Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks in the first half of 2019. It was also one of the 10 countries with the biggest number of botnets in the first quarter, while ranking fourth in the world in terms of the sources of junk mails and phishing attacks via e-mails.In the first six months, hackers mainly targeted loopholes of apps (over 224,000 attacks) and access control systems (over 176,000 attacks).Do Viet Thang, Deputy Director of the IT and cyber security monitoring centre under the Government’s commission, said one of the main causes of the high cyber insecurity in Vietnam is that patches for information security loopholes are not updated to avoid virus attacks.Additionally, that users use tools to crack copyrighted softwares and continually update these tools has also led to the surge of serious cyber attacks, he noted.At the workshop, many speakers gave warnings about forms of attacks and presented new information security technologies.The annual event, named the Netpoleon Solutions Day 2019, was held by Netpoleon Solutions Vietnam, attracting nearly 300 participants.On its sidelines, a CTF contest took place to help improve public awareness of information security. A seminar was also organised to share the Japanese and Singaporean governments’ experience in information security enhancement and discuss security challenges and solutions for Vietnam. -VNA