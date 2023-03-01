Hanoi's CPI increases 0.49% in February
The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in February rose 0.49% over January and 2.41% compared to the same period last year, the capital city's Department of Statistics reported.
Hanoi's CPI increases 0.49% in February (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in February rose 0.49% over January and 2.41% compared to the same period last year, the capital city's Department of Statistics reported.
February's result pushed the total CPI increase in the first two months of this year to 2.75% year on year.
In February, an upturn was seen in the price of seven out of 11 goods groups, led by petrol at 5.46% and transportation at 1.99%.
Meanwhile, seven groups experiencing a price decrease included culture, entertainment and tourism (0.49%); food and catering services (0.24%); and postal and telecommunications services (2.87%). The price of education services remained unchanged.
In the first two months of 2023, nine out of 11 groups of goods recorded a year-on-year rise in prices, with the highest seen in culture, entertainment and tourism at 8.58%.
Drops of 2.68% and 0.29% were recorded in the prices of education and postal and telecommunications services, respectively.
In February, the capital city welcomed 340,000 visitors, up 11.7% over January, and 3.2 times higher than the number of a year ago. The two-month figure reached 644,000, tripling that in the same period last year./.