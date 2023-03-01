Business Dong Nai's export turnover drops 28%​ in two months Export turnover of the southern province of Dong Nai saw a sharp decline against the same period in the past several years due to high inflation in developed countries and slow consumption, the provincial Statistics Office revealed on March 1.

Business Conference promotes cooperation between India, southcentral region The People’s Committee of central coastal province of Khanh Hoa and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a conference in Nha Trang city on March 1 to promote cooperation between India and the southcentral region, with 300 delegates from the two countries taking part.

Business Petrol prices revised down slightly Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment made at 3pm on March 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business UOB completes acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Vietnam United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) on March 1 announced the completion of the acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Vietnam, which includes the transfer of approximately 575 Citigroup related staff to UOB Vietnam.