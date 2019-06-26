Soldiers plant a tree at the event launching the environmental protection campaign in Son Tay town, Hanoi, on June 26 (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoi launched on June 26 an environmental protection campaign that involves local religious followers, an activity in response to the Action Month for the Environment 2019.At the launching ceremony in Son Tay town, Vice President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee Nguyen Thi Kim Dung called on religious dignitaries and followers to play an active part in environmental protection, climate change response and biodiversity conservation.She suggested them join hands in creating a “green – clean – beautiful” environment by cleaning up the environment, saying no to single-use plastic products, and turning off unnecessary electrical devices.The VFF Committee said that over the last four years, many encouraging outcomes have been recorded in its cooperation with religious organisations and the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to protect the environment.The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has encouraged followers to join in the work, disseminated the Party and State’s policies on environmental protection and climate change response, and promoted “green” practices at pagodas, including limiting the burning of votive papers.Dignitaries of the Caodaism have called on all followers to plant trees, clean up the environment, stop burning votive papers during worship rituals, and eat vegetarian food.Meanwhile, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has organised many meetings to raise its followers’ awareness of environmental protection and climate change response. It has also encouraged followers to take part in cleanups and charitable activities like providing drought relief and building rainwater harvesting facilities in disadvantaged areas.Dung asked local religious organisations to promote communications to improve public awareness and behaviours, increase charitable activities, and mobilise material and spiritual support from religious dignitaries and followers for environmental protection and climate change response activities.She also asked them to step up monitoring the implementation of relevant policies and laws and coordinate with local authorities and residents in the work.-VNA