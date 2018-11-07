The Van Phuc Culture – Tourism – Trading Handicraft Village event will take place from November 8-17.

Various activities celebrating traditional silk weaving will be held in Van Phuc ward, Ha Dong district, between November 8 and 17 during the Van Phuc Culture – Tourism – Trading Handicraft Village event.The event will include a worship ceremony, festive activities and a crafts market. Art shows and folk games will entertain tourists while trading will take place at silk stores every day until 11pm.Food stalls will serve local cuisine while bonsai plants and flowers will be available at the site.Van Phuc silk village (or Ha Dong silk village), located 10 km west of Hanoi downtown, has a hundred-year history of handicrafts.Its products were first introduced to the world at the Marseille Fair in 1931 and in Paris in 1932, where they were called delicate handicraft products of IndochinaBetween 1958 and 1988, the village’s products were exported to eastern European countries before being exported to other countries all over the world starting in 1990. - VNA